Leopard trapped in poachers’ snare dies during treatment near Kusumchankragarh forest, Angul

ANGUL: A leopard trapped in a snare laid by poachers succumbed during treatment at Kulasingha nursery near Kusumchankragarh reserve forest under Sadar range of Angul division on Tuesday.

The five-year-old male leopard accidentally fell into the snare at Karatpeta forest section near Dimirpal village on Monday night. The next morning, villagers heard the growl of the trapped animal and informed the local forest personnel.

On being alerted, forest officials including RCCF, Angul circle Sanjay Kumar Swain and divisional forest officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar rushed to the spot. Veterinary doctors and rapid response teams from Angul and Dhenkanal were also roped in.

“The leopard was found in a semi-conscious state. It was rescued and shifted to nearby Kulasingha nursery. The big cat was provided necessary treatment by a team of veterinary doctors. However, it succumbed at about 12 pm,” said Swain.

The RCCF further said the leopard was trapped in a snare laid by poachers to hunt wild boars. The postmortem examination was conducted in the presence of senior forest officials as per protocol. “Though no arrest has been made so far, the persons who laid the snare have been identified. Investigation is underway and all the culprits will be arrested soon,” he added.

Notably, at least 10 leopards have died in Angul district in the last five years.