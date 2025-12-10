Majhi urges all to chant Vande Mataram with pride; BJD, Congress walk out after two stanzas in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday called upon the people, irrespective of the religious belief, to chant the national song Vande Mataram with pride as it has the power to unite the entire nation and take the country to greater heights.
Addressing the Assembly on the 150-year celebration of Vande Mataram, the chief minister said the song is the true strength of the nation, reflecting Indian culture’s consciousness and unbroken flow. Now is the time to not just remember it but to draw new strength and inspiration from this anthem and move forward, he said.
Members of the BJD and Congress walked out from the Assembly after two stanzas of the national song was played in the House and returned after the entire song was completed. Deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya said the BJD has highest regard for the national song. He said the BJD members stood in respect till singing of the two stanzas were over. “The first two stanzas of the national song was accepted by the Constituent Assembly and not the entire song. Nobody is above the Constitution,” he said.
Leader of Congress Legislature party Ramachandra Kadam said the party accepted the first two para of the song and not the whole poem, the copy of which was distributed by the state government. Kadam said the discussion on Vande Mataram was a ploy to divert attention of the nation from burning issues like falling value of rupee, SIR and the IndiGo fiasco.
Reacting to the Opposition, Majhi said, “It is disheartening that vested interests have tried to give Vande Mataram a communal colour for nearly 90 years. They should remember that motherland is above caste, creed and religion. Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata are synonymous with Indianness, transcending narrow identities.”
Majhi asked if those opposing the song are more knowledgeable or patriotic than great personalities like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan or former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who sang the song with great devotion and respect. He said that the state government has welcomed the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called for celebrating the national song with enthusiasm. He announced that Vande Mataram celebrations will be held in every district, school, university and cultural centre of the state.
This is an opportunity to take the country forward together, fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters. The song will continue to inspire and strengthen the resolve for a prosperous India by 2047, Majhi added.