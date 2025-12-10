Malkangiri woman’s beheading classified as ‘Orange Flag’ case; search intensifies for missing head

BHUBANESWAR: Even as multiple teams are making efforts to trace the head of tribal woman Lake Podami, whose body was discovered in Potteru river on December 4, Odisha Police has classified the sensational crime as an ‘Orange Flag’ case.

The Orange Flag category includes cases like sensational murders, organised crime, bank robbery, cyber crime, narcotics smuggling and others.

DIG (southwestern range)Kanwar Vishal Singh said, “After the woman’s body was recovered, a special investigation team consisting of an additional SP rank officer and two SDPOs was formed to assist the investigating officer. The victim was identified and the accused was later arrested,” Singh told TNIE.

Considering the gravity of the crime, it has been classified as an Orange Flag case. Efforts will be made to file the charge sheet at the earliest and ensure the trial is held in a fast-track court, he said.

The DIG has directed Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil to personally monitor the investigation and make certain that adequate scientific evidence is collected to make the case watertight. Malkangiri police have planned to conduct the DNA analysis of the victim’s body. “Even though the victim’s head is not required for DNA profiling, tracing it will help establish the gravity of the brutality and the grave injuries inflicted upon her while committing the crime,” said Singh.

Teams of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force are on the job to trace Podami’s head from the river. Odisha Police’s K9 dog squad has also been mobilised.