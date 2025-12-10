Odisha Assembly clears nearly three-fold salary hike for CM, Speaker, ministers and MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill approving nearly three-fold hike in the salary and allowances of the chief minister, the Speaker, deputy speaker, ministers and MLAs. The revised pay structure will be implemented with retrospective effect from June 5, 2024.

The chief minister will now get Rs 3.74 lakh per month, including salary and other allowances. This includes salary of Rs 1 lakh, car allowance of Rs 91,000 and sumptuary allowance of Rs 1.83 lakh. Similarly, the deputy chief ministers will get salary and allowances, totalling Rs 3.68 lakh per month.

The total salary and allowances of the Speaker has been revised to Rs 3.68 lakh per month. This includes salary of Rs 98,000 besides car and sumptuary allowance. The deputy speaker will get salary and allowances of Rs 3.56 lakh per month. Cabinet ministers, leader of the Opposition and government chief whip will get salary and allowances of Rs 3.62 lakh per month, while a minister of state and deputy government chief whip will get Rs 3.56 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh per month respectively.