Odisha SME dept surrendered Rs 11K crore in five years: CAG flags underuse of education funds

BHUBANESHWAR: Even as the National Education Policy (NEP) recommends that at least six per cent of the GDP be spent on education, the School and Mass Education (SME) department of Odisha has been surrendering substantial portions of its budget over the years, exposing systemic gaps in planning, utilisation and creation of educational infrastructure in the state.
The latest audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged that the SME department surrendered Rs 1,159.31 crore between 2019 and 2022 from allocations meant specifically for capital expenditure. This, the audit observed, indicates the department’s inability to create tangible assets despite widespread damaged infrastructure across schools in the sampled districts.
The SME department had a total budget provision of Rs 92,483.18 crore between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Of this, Rs 11,138.93 crore, about 12 per cent, was surrendered, including the Rs 1,159.31 crore earmarked for capital expenditure.
The CAG found persistent savings and surrender of funds every year, ranging from 5 per cent in 2022-23 to 18 per cent in 2021-22. Despite an increase in the department’s absolute budget from Rs 15,737 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 21,558 crore in 2022-23, its share in the overall state budget declined from 11.61 per cent to 9.64 per cent during the same period.
According to the audit findings, Odisha’s public spending on education has remained significantly below the NEP benchmark, hovering between 3.5 per cent of the GSDP in 2018-19 and 3.27 per cent in 2022-23. The percentage of spending declined gradually in the last three years of the audit period.
Serious discrepancies were also flagged in the implementation of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, where the Centre and state share funds in a 60:40 ratio. The CAG found that both the Union government and the Odisha government released substantial portions of their contributions at the fag end of the financial year.
“While the Centre released Rs 1,141.22 crore and the state released its matching share of Rs 1,182.86 crore only in March each year during 2018-23. This delayed release left little time for spending under the scheme, leading to large unspent balances and forcing the Union government to adjust the amounts from its subsequent year’s allocations,” the report stated.
As per the Manual of Financial Management and Procurement (FMP) of Samagra Shiksha, the Union government would release up to 25 per cent of the expenditure incurred under the scheme against recurring activities of the previous year as ad-hoc grant during April–May, and states/UTs may utilise unspent balances of the previous year for recurring activities approved during the current year.
But the CAG noticed that the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) retained huge unspent recurring balances at the close of each financial year, ranging from Rs 199.37 crore to Rs 694.30 crore, during 2018-23. Consequently, the Centre curtailed the committed central share to the extent of Rs 369.1 crore during 2019-22.