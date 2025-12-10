Odisha SME dept surrendered Rs 11K crore in five years: CAG flags underuse of education funds

BHUBANESHWAR: Even as the National Education Policy (NEP) recommends that at least six per cent of the GDP be spent on education, the School and Mass Education (SME) department of Odisha has been surrendering substantial portions of its budget over the years, exposing systemic gaps in planning, utilisation and creation of educational infrastructure in the state.

The latest audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged that the SME department surrendered Rs 1,159.31 crore between 2019 and 2022 from allocations meant specifically for capital expenditure. This, the audit observed, indicates the department’s inability to create tangible assets despite widespread damaged infrastructure across schools in the sampled districts.

The SME department had a total budget provision of Rs 92,483.18 crore between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Of this, Rs 11,138.93 crore, about 12 per cent, was surrendered, including the Rs 1,159.31 crore earmarked for capital expenditure.

The CAG found persistent savings and surrender of funds every year, ranging from 5 per cent in 2022-23 to 18 per cent in 2021-22. Despite an increase in the department’s absolute budget from Rs 15,737 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 21,558 crore in 2022-23, its share in the overall state budget declined from 11.61 per cent to 9.64 per cent during the same period.

According to the audit findings, Odisha’s public spending on education has remained significantly below the NEP benchmark, hovering between 3.5 per cent of the GSDP in 2018-19 and 3.27 per cent in 2022-23. The percentage of spending declined gradually in the last three years of the audit period.