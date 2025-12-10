Odisha’s first migration study shows coastal belt far ahead of western region in out-migration

BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to the belief that western region accounts for the highest out-migration, the first Odisha Migration Study (OMS) conducted by IIT Hyderabad and International Institute of Migration and Development with Aide et Action, Bhubaneswar, has revealed that coastal districts like Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore and Bhadrak record some of the most intense migration trends.

The large-scale survey, funded by the International Rice Research Institute and covering 15,000 households across 500 rural and urban localities post the pandemic, marked the first empirical mapping of migration across all 30 districts.

The districtwise samples showed that coastal districts were ahead of western Odisha in terms of migration intensity. The OMS estimated that there are 28.16 lakh current migrants and 7.4 lakh return migrants from the state and the total remittance is around Rs 772.47 crore, with an average monthly remittance of Rs 5,100.

As per the estimation, Ganjam, historically known for migration links to Surat and other industrial hubs, remains a hotspot with an estimated 4.2 lakh migrants, followed by 2.71 lakh from Cuttack, 2.57 lakh from Balasore, 2.18 lakh from Bhadrak, 1.61 lakh from Balangir, 1.55 lakh from Dhenkanal and 1.07 lakh from Nayagarh.

The study led by principal investigator Amrita Datta found that migration in the coastal districts is not distress-driven as that of western Odisha districts. Instead, the pattern in the coastal belt reflects a growing aspiration among youth for better income prospects in urban and industrial centres outside the state.