OSHB gets nod for multi-storied housing project at Basanti Colony

ROURKELA: The state government has belatedly given in-principal approval for a multi-storied residential apartment project at Basanti Colony in Rourkela which is in grip of a humongous housing crisis. The proposed project will come up on a land parcel of the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB).

In a letter to the managing director of OSHB on December 2, the Housing & Urban Development (HUD) department informed about the in-principal approval subject to various conditions. The letter stipulates the OSHB for strict adherence to the lease conditions, ensuring the status of land to be encumbrance-free and freehold before implementation.

The letter further states that the chairman appointed by the government would finalise the project layout, drawings, estimates, provisional costing and mode of sale of built-up space as per the 276th board meeting and Rule 4 of the OSHB Act, 1968. The OSHB should also take necessary approval after finalisation of the bidding procedure.

The OSHB has at least three scattered land parcels at Basanti Colony and the letter did not mention specifically which plots would be utilised.