20-year-old kills father for not getting him cellphone in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A 20-year-old youth allegedly hacked his father to death for refusing to give him money to buy a mobile phone at Lalibi village under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Udaya Kadraka, was arrested on charges of murdering his father 45-year-old Bhima Kadaraka.

Sources said Udaya had been reportedly pressurising his father Bhima to purchase a cellphone for him. On Tuesday, an argument broke out between the father and son after Bhima expressed his inability to purchase the phone. Aggrieved, Udaya left home in anger. Later that evening, Bhima went to a hut in his farmland where he usually slept.

On Wednesday morning, Bhima’s wife Champa Kadraka (39) reached the farmland and noticed blood stains along with signs of something being dragged. Panic-stricken, she rushed to the hut, and not finding her husband, began searching the area.