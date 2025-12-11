Farmers of Sambalpur grapple with uncertainty as token delay persists
SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Sambalpur are grappling with uncertainty as token delays continue to cripple paddy procurement which commenced in the district 10 days ago.
Issuing an ultimatum to the administration, the Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan has demanded resolution of all issues by Thursday night and warned of protests at three major junctions on Friday.
Farmers alleged that tokens were issued just hours before mandis opened. Only 49,333 farmers received the tokens on the first day. While many were left out, several others received incomplete allocations. “The token issue is not new, but the situation this year is worse than in previous seasons. As a result, heaps of paddy bags are lying unattended across several mandis as farmers wait for their tokens. Those who have received tokens are unable to sell due to deductions forced by millers,” they claimed.
At Chaunrapur mandi, vehicles loaded with paddy have been stranded for two days as farmers are protesting deductions. The agitating cultivators alleged that despite government assurances against deductions, millers are imposing cuts of four to six kg per quintal.
Many farmers also complained that despite registering for procurement, they still haven’t received tokens. With winter nights growing harsher and the threat of elephant movement increasing, some say they are compelled to stay awake in the yards to safeguard their paddy.
Farmer representatives expressed disappointment that despite repeated warnings and expectations of corrective steps, the situation remains unchanged. They demanded immediate intervention of the district administration to resolve token delays.
It has been targeted to procure paddy from 65,143 farmers, totalling 2,80,200 tonne this kharif season. Chief civil supplies officer Subodh Hota said, “Around 80,000 to 85,000 tokens are expected to be generated to procure paddy from all registered farmers. Of these, 53,871 tokens have already been issued as of Wednesday. As verification is still underway, tokens are being issued in phases. We have conveyed the issues to the district collector, and steps will be taken to expedite the process.”