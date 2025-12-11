Farmers of Sambalpur grapple with uncertainty as token delay persists

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of Sambalpur are grappling with uncertainty as token delays continue to cripple paddy procurement which commenced in the district 10 days ago.

Issuing an ultimatum to the administration, the Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan has demanded resolution of all issues by Thursday night and warned of protests at three major junctions on Friday.

Farmers alleged that tokens were issued just hours before mandis opened. Only 49,333 farmers received the tokens on the first day. While many were left out, several others received incomplete allocations. “The token issue is not new, but the situation this year is worse than in previous seasons. As a result, heaps of paddy bags are lying unattended across several mandis as farmers wait for their tokens. Those who have received tokens are unable to sell due to deductions forced by millers,” they claimed.

At Chaunrapur mandi, vehicles loaded with paddy have been stranded for two days as farmers are protesting deductions. The agitating cultivators alleged that despite government assurances against deductions, millers are imposing cuts of four to six kg per quintal.