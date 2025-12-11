Love triangle motive in Khetrajpur youth’s murder, say police

SAMBALPUR: A day after a 20-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries near Laxmidungri hill in Khetrajpur, police on Wednesday said the youth was murdered over a triangle love affair involving a minor girl.

The deceased, Abhaya Kumar Dash, was reported missing on Monday and his injury-ridden body was recovered near Laxmidungri hill on Tuesday. Police said two youths and a 17-year-old girl were involved in Abhaya’s murder. While prime accused Ashutosh Mishra (22) of Sankara in Binka and the minor girl have been apprehended, their associate Rohit (19) of Stationpada in Khetrajpur is absconding.

Briefing mediapersons, additional SP (ASP) Ajay Kumar Mishra said the minor girl was in a love relationship with Abhaya since the last two years. Recently, Ashutosh entered into a relationship with the girl. As a result, she distanced herself from Abhaya. However, Abhaya continued to contact the girl despite her refusal. This led the girl and Ashutosh to hatch a plan to eliminate Abhaya.