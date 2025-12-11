OPTCL gets Rs 1.68K crore loan from NABARD

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) on Wednesday signed a long-term loan agreement with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the development of power infrastructure in the state.

As per the agreement, NABARD will extend a loan of Rs 1,685.27 crore to OPTCL at an interest rate of 7.75 per cent per annum. Of the total loan amount, Rs 900 crore will be utilised for new transmission projects, while the remaining amount will be used for swapping existing high-cost loans.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister-cum-Energy minister KV Singh Deo said, “This is the first-ever project financing by NABARD to any state PSU in Odisha, making it a landmark development in the state’s power sector.”

He said the swapping of the high-cost loan of OPTCL with NABARD will reduce the financial burden of the corporation as well as the transmission tariff. “The consumers of the state will get the benefit of reduced transmission tariff. This is a long-term loan repayable in 15 years, the first three years being a moratorium period,” Singh Deo added.

The NABARD finance will take care of the project costs of five substations and six major transmission lines. Of the five sub-stations, the 400/200 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Erasama near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district is a major project being executed by OPTCL at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore.