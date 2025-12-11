Society prospers when human rights are protected: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

SAMBALPUR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said protection of human rights is a shared responsibility.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of World Human Rights Day 2025 at Tapaswini Hall in Sambalpur, Kambhampati said human rights flourish not merely through legislation but through collective participation of citizens, institutions and communities.

Stating that World Human Rights Day reminds nations of their duty to ensure justice, equality and dignity to every citizen, the Governor said discrimination must find no place in society and essential rights such as education, freedom of expression, safe working conditions, food, water, health and security are fundamental to human dignity.

“When these rights are upheld, societies prosper; when denied, the soul of the society is diminished,” he said, referring to this year’s theme ‘Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials’. Kambhampati praised the United Nations for establishing a robust global rights framework through covenants, conventions and accountability mechanisms including the Human Rights Council and the Universal Periodic Review.

He also highlighted India’s significant contribution in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, taking a stand against apartheid, and its continued leadership in UN peacekeeping operations including the deployment of all-women units.