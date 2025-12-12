56-year-old tonsured, paraded for misbehaving with woman in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Bhawanipatna Sadar police in Kalahandi district on Thursday detained three persons in connection with the public humiliation and assault of a 56-year-old man at Badli village.

The man, Dhruba Rana, was allegedly tonsured, his face blackened, and paraded with a garland of slippers on December 7. Videos of the shocking incident went viral, sparking outrage among locals.

According to police, the act was carried out by Dhruba’s nephews and relatives who accused him of misbehaving with the daughter-in-law of his elder brother at a public tubewell on the morning of December 7.

On the day, Dhruba filed a complaint in Bhawanipatna Sadar police station alleging that his nephews Sribachha Rana, Giridhari Rana and Iswar Rana barged into his house on December 7, hurled abuses at him, and assaulted him with lathis. They accused him of misbehaving with Sribachha’s wife at the tubewell near his house.

Dhruba said he did not approach police immediately after the incident out of fear. He gathered courage to lodge a complaint only after police brought him to the station upon learning about the incident.

He further alleged that the accused forcibly tonsured half his head, blackened his face, put a garland of slippers around his neck, and paraded him through the village. They allegedly threatened to kill him and ordered him to leave the village.