Bike-borne assailants shoot man in Angul, victim in critical condition

ANGUL: A 30-year-old man suffered critical injury after being shot at by three motorcycle-borne miscreants in front of Nicco Park at Sikhyakpada in Angul town on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Bhabani Shakar Pradhan of Sikhyakpada. Bhabani’s friend Biswajit Mishra (29) was also injured after being assaulted by the miscreants with an iron rod.

Police said Bhabani and Biswajit were standing in front of the park at about 11 pm on Wednesday. Suddenly, three armed youths arrived on the spot on a motorcycle and one of them opened fired at Bhabani. While Bhabani sustained gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and collapsed, the miscreants attacked Biswajit with an iron rod before fleeing the spot.

Locals rushed the injured duo to Angul district headquarters hospital. The victims were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to severity of their injuries. Bhabani’s condition is stated to be serious.

On being informed, police reached the crime scene for investigation. Angul Town IIC Dhiresh Das said a case was registered in connection with the incident and three persons have been detained for questioning. “We have identified the culprits involved in the crime. They will be arrested soon,” Das added.