Leopard poisoned to death in Odisha’s Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Amid a continuing surge in human-animal conflicts in Sundargarh district, a juvenile female leopard was poisoned to death in the Tamra range of Bonai Forest Division (BFD).

Reports said the BFD authorities on Thursday night received information regarding the death of a leopard inside the Khasda forest near Kusumdihi village in Tamra range. A team led by Bonai Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lalit Patra and veterinary personnel went to the spot for investigation on Friday morning. Rourkela-based Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) P Ramaswamy informed that it was a female juvenile leopard aged less than three years old.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the leopard was poisoned by villagers. The leopard is said to have hunted a bullock inside the Khasda forest, and its half-eaten carcass was found by a villager. Knowing that the big cat would return to eat the remaining meat, the accused villager laced the remnant of the bullock’s carcass with agricultural pesticide. Ramaswamy said the leopard consumed the poisoned meat and died within a 20-meter radius.

The RCCF said the accused villager has been detained and will be produced in the court after recreation of the crime scene. He added that efforts were underway to bury the leopard’s carcass after autopsy, following due procedures.