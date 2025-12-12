NIT-R team develops AI-robot capable of human interaction

ROURKELA: Innovators at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have secured patent for a robotic system designed to act as a friendly companion.

Using AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), the robot is capable of live conversation beyond pre-coded responses and can also respond to human emotions like happiness, neutral and upsetting in emphatic or comforting manner reading facial expressions.

The innovation largely focuses on creating seamless human-machine interaction by integrating verbal and non-verbal communication. The robotic system understands everyday language, follows verbal instructions, responds to questions and engages in real-time conversations.

The system can also detect simple gestures such as waving and raising a hand, and react appropriately. This ability makes the robot approachable for users regardless of age including children and elderly persons who mostly rely on natural gestures than spoken commands.

On the verbal communication front, the robotic system can greet users, provide instructions and reply using natural-sounding speech. The robot uses the Raspberry Pi system to process user inputs such as spoken commands or text-based queries. The LLM analyses the input, determines the context and produces an appropriate, human-like response. This output is then delivered through the robot’s speech system using Google Text-to-Speech.

Co-authored by associate professor in department of Computer Science and Engineering Anup Nandy, associate professor in Electrical Engineering Asim Kumar Naskar, research scholar Sougatamoy Biswas and MTech graduate Rahul Saw, the research findings have been published in the prestigious Computers and Electrical Engineering journal by Elsevier.

Nandy said, “The indigenously developed robotic system significantly aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.