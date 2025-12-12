Odisha Dy CM KV Singh Deo visits Malkangiri, holds talks with tribals and Bengalis

MALKANGIRI : The situation in Malkangiri volatile but under control, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo accompanied by MSME, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the district on Thursday and held separate meetings with leaders of the tribal and Bengali communities to calm the nerves.

Singh Deo directed the district administration to restore normalcy, strictly maintain law and order, and ensure no further escalation or untoward incidents.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, the deputy CM said as per the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he and Mallik heard the grievances of both the groups and received memorandums from each.

“We will submit a report to the chief minister after returning to Bhubaneswar. He will take necessary steps as deemed fit,” he said. He added that both the communities, as well as the state government, want peace in the region.

Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil were present during the discussions held at the district headquarters.

After the meetings, tribal leader Bandhu Muduli told TNIE that several issues were raised during the meeting. “We reiterated our demand for `30 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, Lake Podiami. We also urged the government to demarcate the land she possessed and issue record of rights to her son, the legal heir,” he said.

Muduli added that all buildings standing on encroached land along the main road from Motu to Govindpalli, Govindpalli to Chitrakonda, and Chitrakonda to Malkangiri must be evicted and handed over to the respective gram sabhas.