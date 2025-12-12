Odisha Dy CM KV Singh Deo visits Malkangiri, holds talks with tribals and Bengalis

MALKANGIRI : The situation in Malkangiri volatile but under control, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo accompanied by MSME, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the district on Thursday and held separate meetings with leaders of the tribal and Bengali communities to calm the nerves.
Singh Deo directed the district administration to restore normalcy, strictly maintain law and order, and ensure no further escalation or untoward incidents.
Speaking to the media after the meetings, the deputy CM said as per the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he and Mallik heard the grievances of both the groups and received memorandums from each.
“We will submit a report to the chief minister after returning to Bhubaneswar. He will take necessary steps as deemed fit,” he said. He added that both the communities, as well as the state government, want peace in the region.
Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil were present during the discussions held at the district headquarters.
After the meetings, tribal leader Bandhu Muduli told TNIE that several issues were raised during the meeting. “We reiterated our demand for `30 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, Lake Podiami. We also urged the government to demarcate the land she possessed and issue record of rights to her son, the legal heir,” he said.
Muduli added that all buildings standing on encroached land along the main road from Motu to Govindpalli, Govindpalli to Chitrakonda, and Chitrakonda to Malkangiri must be evicted and handed over to the respective gram sabhas.
The tribal delegation further demanded identification of Bengali settlers brought to Malkangiri in 1972, who were allotted 4-5 acres of land. Any excess land, they said, should be returned to the gram sabha or the administration. They also sought action to identify refugees staying illegally without proper identification.
Muduli warned that any arrest of office bearers or leaders of Adivasi Mahasangha or its 15 affiliated organisations, including Domb Samaj, would have dire consequences and that the government would be responsible for it.
Meanwhile, the Bengali Samaj demanded strict action against those responsible for the murder of Lake Podiami and legal proceedings against all involved in the December 6 and 7 violence in MV-26. They also sought assurance of safety for all Bengali families. “The deputy CM assured us that the government will provide adequate protection and ensure no further attacks,” the community leaders told the media.
They requested compensation, fertilisers and food supplies for the affected villagers until paddy harvesting is completed.
Meanwhile, curfew continued to be in effect in MV-26, while police, BSF, and rapid action force units are patrolling the area to maintain law and order. The district administration has extended the internet shutdown until midnight on Thursday.