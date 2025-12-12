Odisha grants first CAA citizenship, 35 refugees in Nabarangpur given papers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued Indian citizenship certificates to 35 refugees who had migrated from neighbouring countries and settled in Nabarangpur district.
This is for the first time that the state government granted Indian citizenship to refugees, who were allowed by the central government to settle in Odisha, under Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).
Welcoming the naturalised citizens at an event organised jointly by the Directorate of Census and Union Home Ministry, the chief minister said this has been possible due to the visionary steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah to grant the right to live with dignity in India to those who escaped religious persecution in neighbouring countries.
“This is not just a legal process but a reaffirmation of India’s eternal values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and commitment to humanity. You are now part of our future. Your safety, dignity and progress are our responsibility and duty. I welcome you as citizens of India,” Majhi said.
Defending CAA, the chief minister said while many countries provide refuge to people of other faiths who are persecuted, India is the only country that can provide shelter to Hindus facing persecution elsewhere. If not India, then where will they go, he asked.
Majhi said India has the strength to amplify the voices of its minorities unlike neighbouring countries where they face persecution. “Earlier, under the guise of secularism and appeasement politics only one religion was given preferential treatment. This has now come to an end with the change in mindset ensuring equal treatment for all, regardless of religion. The CAA is a successful implementation of this principle, “ he said.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari assured them that they will receive all the benefits and opportunities as Indian citizens, including land distribution for the landless and caste certificates if needed. Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the citizenship certificates have liberated the refugees from their plight.
Bapin Mirdha, who migrated from Bangladesh in 1998, said the citizenship certificate has given him a new identity, fulfilling his dream and making him proud to be an Indian citizen.