Odisha grants first CAA citizenship, 35 refugees in Nabarangpur given papers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued Indian citizenship certificates to 35 refugees who had migrated from neighbouring countries and settled in Nabarangpur district.

This is for the first time that the state government granted Indian citizenship to refugees, who were allowed by the central government to settle in Odisha, under Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).

Welcoming the naturalised citizens at an event organised jointly by the Directorate of Census and Union Home Ministry, the chief minister said this has been possible due to the visionary steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah to grant the right to live with dignity in India to those who escaped religious persecution in neighbouring countries.

“This is not just a legal process but a reaffirmation of India’s eternal values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and commitment to humanity. You are now part of our future. Your safety, dignity and progress are our responsibility and duty. I welcome you as citizens of India,” Majhi said.

Defending CAA, the chief minister said while many countries provide refuge to people of other faiths who are persecuted, India is the only country that can provide shelter to Hindus facing persecution elsewhere. If not India, then where will they go, he asked.