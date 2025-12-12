Odisha to bring in parking policy for sustained mobility

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the rising number of vehicles, shrinking urban spaces and frequent road congestion, the Odisha government is all set to introduce its first-ever state parking policy to streamline on-street and off-street parking through demand-based, technology-driven and inclusive management tools.

The policy will rationalise parking spaces, curb unregulated on-street parking, promote shared and off-street facilities, besides aligning the parking management with broader mobility and climate resilience goals.

As per the draft policy prepared by the Housing and Urban Development department, location-based parking norms will be tailored to land use, transit accessibility and local demand. While compact development will be prioritised with reduced parking minimums in well-connected urban zones, multi-modal hubs will be equipped with short-duration parking for two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and buses along with park-and-ride facilities near mass transit corridors.

Commercial and retail areas will reserve short-term parking for visitors and long-term slots for shop owners and workers, with flexible allocation based on weekday or weekend demand. Recreational and congregation spaces will have temporary parking and traffic plans during festivals or events apart from the peripheral park-and-ride systems.

“On-street parking will be restricted within 100 metres of off-street lots and congestion fees or peak-hour surcharges will be levied in busy zones. Free or discounted parking will be limited to special cases. Municipal bylaws will be updated and strict penalties, towing and digital blacklisting for repeat violations will be enforced. ULBs will incentivise private and public establishments to adopt workplace mobility plans, promoting public transport, carpooling, and non-motorised travel,” the draft read.