Procurement of paddy starts in Koraput

JEYPORE: Kharif paddy procurement commenced in Koraput district from Borigumma RMC mandi on Thursday.

Jeypore sub-collector A Sasya Reddy, Koraput DRCS Monica Roy, district civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra, along with farmers, millers and public representatives attended the inauguration at Borigumma.

This kharif season, 108 procurement centres (mandis) will be opened across 240 panchayats under Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions. The mandis will remain operational till March 2026. The government has set a procurement target of 15 lakh quintal for the current season. A total of 20 LAMPS will procure paddy from registered farmers.

Notably, 44,104 farmers from different paddy-growing pockets of the district have registered with their respective LAMPS. Registered farmers can sell their paddy at local mandis after receiving procurement tokens from the Civil Supplies department.

Officials urged farmers to bring only FAQ-standard paddy to the mandis to ensure speedy procurement. They also sought cooperation of government agencies, farmers and millers for a smooth procurement process.

“We expect the operations to pick up pace as start receiving their procurement tokens in the coming days,” said the district civil supplies officer.