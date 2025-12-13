Curfew withdrawn in MV-26, internet ban extended as security builds confidence in Malkangiri village

MALKANGIRI: With situation showing signs of improvement, Malkangiri administration on Saturday withdrew the prohibitory orders clamped in MV-26 under section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita while extending the internet shutdown ban for another 36 hours.

Briefing mediapersons, collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said curfew in MV-26 was withdrawn as normalcy was slowly returning to the village. However, internet shutdown will continue till Monday noon as a precautionary measure.

The collector said, the administration had submitted a preliminary proposal of Rs 3.34 crore and sent in an additional proposal of Rs 40 lakh towards compensation for damage caused to houses and other properties. He said electricity as well as water supply has been restored in 106 houses of the village.

Meanwhile, police have arrested six persons in connection with the violence and arson that rocked MV-26 on December 7 and 8. However, investigation will continue, SP Vinod Patil said.

Sukh Ranjan Mondal, prime accused in the murder of the Koya woman Lake Podiami, has already been arrested and the case will be fast-tracked. Patil said charge sheet will be submitted basing on scientific and circumstantial evidence. BSF, Rapid Action Force and CRPF are conducting flag march in MV-26.

Earlier, RDC of southern division Sangram Keshari Mahapatra, collector Upadhyay and SP Patil held discussions with tribal outfit leaders on various issues like land, revenue, Forest Rights Act and implementation of Regulation 2/56. He said peace is prevailing across the district.

However, security personnel will continue to keep vigil as a precautionary measure to build confidence, restore peace and avert any untoward incident.