Headmistress suspended for stealing mid-day meal rice in Odisha

CUTTACK: The headmistress of Chhagan Upgraded Upper Primary School in Athagarh block was on Friday placed under suspension on charges of stealing surplus mid-day meal (MDM) rice for sale.

As per sources, the incident came to light after local villagers intercepted the headmistress Reena Dei’s car while it was moving out of the school premises. On searching the vehicle, they found around nine sacks of MDM rice stacked inside. They informed the matter to the Athagarh block education officer (BEO) and well as the police.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that the surplus MDM rice, meant for schoolchildren, was being sent elsewhere for illegal sale. Basing on the inquiry report, the headmistress was placed on suspension,” said Athagarh BEO Kabiraj Jena.

All the nine rice sacks were seized from the car and have now been kept in another school while the car handed over to police, he added.

A similar incident had occurred three months back, when in-charge headmaster of Bramhanabasta Project Upper Primary school in Athagarh was placed under suspension for alleged misappropriation of six sacks of MDM rice.