India’s first non-Navy lifeguard, watermanship training institute unveiled near Konark

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) at Ramchandi near Konark to strengthen the state’s emergency response and watermanship capabilities along with bolstering coastal security mechanisms.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art scuba diving complex which is designed to expand underwater rescue training across the state.

OSWALI is the first institute in the country, outside the Navy, to impart such training. Established at a cost of Rs 12 crore, it will provide training to fire personnel, central paramilitary forces, NDRF, police, security guards and volunteers from various states who are engaged in rescue work during disasters.

Majhi said, another Rs 10 crore has been provided in the 2025-26 budget for the scuba diving project to further strengthen the rescue training system. He directed the Odisha Police Housing Corporation to expedite work on the new project.

Quoting from Pandit Nilakantha Das’ timeless poem ‘Evening at Ramchandi’ (Ramchandi Re Sandhya), Majhi said OSWALI will become a dedicated national and international centre for water safety, lifeguard training and coastal resilience. It will enhance Odisha’s ability to cope with natural disasters and the challenges of climate change, he added.