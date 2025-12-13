India’s first non-Navy lifeguard, watermanship training institute unveiled near Konark

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) at Ramchandi near Konark to strengthen the state’s emergency response and watermanship capabilities along with bolstering coastal security mechanisms.
The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art scuba diving complex which is designed to expand underwater rescue training across the state.
OSWALI is the first institute in the country, outside the Navy, to impart such training. Established at a cost of Rs 12 crore, it will provide training to fire personnel, central paramilitary forces, NDRF, police, security guards and volunteers from various states who are engaged in rescue work during disasters.
Majhi said, another Rs 10 crore has been provided in the 2025-26 budget for the scuba diving project to further strengthen the rescue training system. He directed the Odisha Police Housing Corporation to expedite work on the new project.
Quoting from Pandit Nilakantha Das’ timeless poem ‘Evening at Ramchandi’ (Ramchandi Re Sandhya), Majhi said OSWALI will become a dedicated national and international centre for water safety, lifeguard training and coastal resilience. It will enhance Odisha’s ability to cope with natural disasters and the challenges of climate change, he added.
The CM said OSWALI will create a new identity for Odisha in the field of disaster management.Odisha’s disaster management efforts have earned national recognition over the past few years. “In the last two years, the state has faced two major cyclones but successfully mitigated their impact. The centre will enhance the prestige of the state and serve as a model for disaster management training nationwide,” he said.
Majhi said the Tourism department will use this centre in two ways. Lifeguards posted at various tourist spots and hotels will be trained to ensure visitor safety. The institute will also provide facilities for water adventure sports and tourists can also utilise the the scuba training facility.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tourism department, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services and National Institute of Water Sports, Panaji, to develop water sports safety standards, provide professional lifeguard training, capacity building and expand the scope of adventure and coastal tourism in the state.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, DG Odisha Fire and Emergency Services Sudhanshu Sarangi, chairman and managing director of Odisha Police Housing Corporation Soumendra Priyadarshi, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, several MLAs and senior officials were present.