Odisha duo held for extorting senior official using fake Vigilance identities

ROURKELA: Two persons were arrested on charges of extorting and duping a senior government official of Rs 4 lakh by posing as Vigilance officers, police said on Friday.

The accused are Ganesh Prasad Nanda and his relative Pradeep Panda, both from Mendhamal village under Birmaharajpur police limits in Sonepur district. Posing as Vigilance officials, the accused duo reportedly extorted Rs 4 lakh in two installments from the block development officer (BDO) of Bonai with the threat to implicate him in false cases.

Police said the accused had demanded `8 lakh from the BDO but managed to extract Rs 4 lakh. They were targeting government officials from 2021 onwards.

Sources in Rourkela Vigilance division said Nanda used different mobile numbers which were shown as that of Vigilance officers in the Truecaller app. Using these numbers, the duo would accuse government officers of indulging in bribery, misuse of funds or other irregularities. They would then seek money from the victims on the pretext of sparing them from raids conducted in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

In an earlier incident, the duo had reportedly sent a group of hired persons in a vehicle to the office of a government officer. They then rang up the officer and threatened him to pay the extortion money to avoid a raid by the fake team waiting outside his office.