Token delay & paddy deduction spark highway blockades across Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Incensed by token delay and deduction during paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif season, hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) and Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan on Friday launched a massive protest across the district, blocking highways at five locations including Remed chowk.

In the morning, farmers blocked the NH-53 connecting Sambalpur-Bargarh near Remed chowk with tractors laden with paddy bags and staged demonstration. Similar protests were launched near Sindurpankh chowk and Dhama chowk in Sambalpur city besides Rairakhol and Kuchinda blocks.

The agitating farmers alleged that delay in token issuance was preventing them from selling their harvest. Of the registered over 65,000 farmers, around 19,000 are yet to receive tokens. Moreover, though 53,000 tokens were issued, over 40,000 have already exhausted their first-phase quota and many farmers are now waiting for subsequent tokens. Adding to their frustration, millers are arbitrarily deducting four to six kg per quintal of paddy, they claimed.

Former minister and BJD’s district unit president Rohit Pujari also joined the protest at Remed chowk, extending support to the farmers’ agitation. Addressing the protesters, he alleged that the BJP government’s failure to streamline the token system has forced farmers to take to the streets to sell their hard-earned paddy. He accused BJP leaders of colluding with millers to legalise harsher quality cuts despite the promise to abolish the practice of deduction.

The protest continued till 6 pm. Police arrested the agitating farmers from the spot and later released them after completing necessary formalities.