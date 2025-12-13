Tusker found dead in Baliguda forest

BERHAMPUR: Carcass of a tusker was found in Karjandi village under Jhiripani range under Baliguda forest division in Kandhamal district on Friday. Sources said, some villagers who were on their way to their farmlands spotted the tusker lying in a field.

After the news spread, hundreds of men and women from the surrounding villages gathered at the spot. Some women with coconut and flower reached there and offered prayers to the carcass.

At around 11 am, forest officials along with Belaghar police reached the spot and started preparations for autopsy of the tusker.

A nine-member herd has been living in Jhiripani Karjandi forest for months and raiding crops. Villagers demanded that they be compensated for the crop loss.