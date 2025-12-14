30 students top YATS challenge

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra felicitated 30 winners of the 19th edition of the Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) at the grand finale here on Saturday.

Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, this flagship initiative celebrates the legacy of Odisha’s legendary astronomer Pathani Samanta. It also aims to nurture young talent and inspire schoolchildren across the state to explore science, astronomy and space research.

More than 76,700 students participated in YATS-2025. Thirty winners were announced out of 60 finalists from across the state. Since the inception of the initiative in 2007, YATS has reached more than 4.7 lakh students in the state.

Wishing the winners a bright future, the minister advised them to carry forward the legacy of the great mathematician and astronomer Pathani Samanta. He thanked the organiser for instilling confidence among the students to explore the space. “I believe, these young talents will surely make a mark in the field of space science and make Odisha and India proud,” he said.

Additional chief secretary of Science and Technology Chithra Arumugam said the YATS initiative is a vibrant testament to the collaborative spirit. She hoped that the winners would carry forward the spirit of scientific enquiry.

Vice president (corporate services) Tata Steel DB Sundara Ramam said, “By encouraging young minds to explore the universe with curiosity and courage, we are investing in a future where innovation, discovery and human potential shine brighter than ever.”

Senior ISRO scientist Amitav Mohanty, co-founder and CEO of Serendipity Space Antariksh Parichha and city-based AI developer Ayush Dalai also spoke.