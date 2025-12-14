After KISS student’s death, family and villagers stage dharna in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 14-year-old tribal student of KISS died in Bhubaneswar, his family members and local villagers on Saturday staged dharna in front of the district collectorate alleging murder and demanding further inquiry into the matter.

The deceased, Shiva Munda of Gumura village under Keonjhar Town police limits, was a Class IX student. As per his family members, they received a phone call from the school authorities on Friday informing that Shiva had fractured his leg after falling in the bathroom and was admitted to the hospital. However, when his father Raghunath Munda reached the hospital in Bhubaneswar, he was handed over the boy’s body and asked to take it back to the village.

Raghunath alleged that the hospital authorities did not clarify the reason of his son’s death nor provide any document detailing the treatment.

“When I received my son’s body, I saw rope marks on his neck and hands. But, no report has been provided in this regard. I suspect my son died due to negligence on part of the school authorities,” Raghunath said. The family further filed a complaint with Keonjhar police alleging murder.