Bungalow allotted to CM Majhi at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: The central government has allotted a bungalow for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at 2 Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi for his stay during his official visit to the national capital.
This arrangement has been made in view of the construction of the new Odisha Bhawan in Chanakyapuri area after demolition of the old building late last year. The chief minister has been staying in Ashoka Hotel during his visits to New Delhi.
Informing the bungalow allotment for the CM to the principal resident commissioner of the state posted in New Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has requested taking possession of the Type VII quarter from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with intimation to the Directorate of Estate of the ministry.
The allotment of the quarter is subject to conditions that the state government will pay normal licence fee to the directorate by seventh of every month. The allotment will be cancelled in the event of its vacation by the chief minister due to change of his current position. The state government is also not allowed to allot the quarter to any other person on its own.
Meanwhile, the special branch of the state police has submitted a proposal to the Home department for approval to provide adequate security to the chief minister’s residence-cum-office in New Delhi during his visits. After taking possession of the bungalow at Teen Murti Lane, the special branch has requested DGP for deployment of one platoon of force (with requisite arms and ammunition) under the charge of camp commander which will be rotated on monthly basis.
The new Odisha Bhawan will be a seven-storey building spanning 4,761 sqm. It will have 45 rooms/suites, including a modern conference hall. The building will reflect the state’s heritage by incorporating traditional stone craftsmanship, Sambalpuri ikat and Odia cultural motifs, officials said.