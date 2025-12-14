Bungalow allotted to CM Majhi at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: The central government has allotted a bungalow for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at 2 Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi for his stay during his official visit to the national capital.

This arrangement has been made in view of the construction of the new Odisha Bhawan in Chanakyapuri area after demolition of the old building late last year. The chief minister has been staying in Ashoka Hotel during his visits to New Delhi.

Informing the bungalow allotment for the CM to the principal resident commissioner of the state posted in New Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has requested taking possession of the Type VII quarter from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with intimation to the Directorate of Estate of the ministry.