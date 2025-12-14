East to drive India’s growth story: Odisha Governor, Union Min Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the rise of eastern India will define the country’s future growth trajectory and Odisha’s progress will ignite a new phase of development across the region.

Addressing the third edition of ‘Purvodaya Perspective 2025’, an international conference organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and The Energy Forum (TEF) here, the Governor said recent initiatives such as Odisha’s entry into the semiconductor ecosystem, expansion of rail and port infrastructure, development of green hydrogen zones coupled with large-scale tourism and heritage projects are key drivers of sustained growth and development.

In a video message, Pradhan said Odisha has emerged as the ‘Gateway to Purvodaya’, owing to its strategic location, major ports and strong mineral-based industrial base. He called for collective efforts to realise its full potential.

Highlighting the strategic importance of eastern India, Pradhan said the region is rapidly emerging as a key energy security corridor for the country. He said that port-led development and the blue economy are among the government’s top priorities. Ports such as Paradip, Dhamra, Haldia and Visakhapatnam, along with over 9,300 km of petroleum and product pipelines, have created an integrated energy network that strengthens national energy security while reducing logistic costs.