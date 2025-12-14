East to drive India’s growth story: Odisha Governor, Union Min Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the rise of eastern India will define the country’s future growth trajectory and Odisha’s progress will ignite a new phase of development across the region.
Addressing the third edition of ‘Purvodaya Perspective 2025’, an international conference organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and The Energy Forum (TEF) here, the Governor said recent initiatives such as Odisha’s entry into the semiconductor ecosystem, expansion of rail and port infrastructure, development of green hydrogen zones coupled with large-scale tourism and heritage projects are key drivers of sustained growth and development.
In a video message, Pradhan said Odisha has emerged as the ‘Gateway to Purvodaya’, owing to its strategic location, major ports and strong mineral-based industrial base. He called for collective efforts to realise its full potential.
Highlighting the strategic importance of eastern India, Pradhan said the region is rapidly emerging as a key energy security corridor for the country. He said that port-led development and the blue economy are among the government’s top priorities. Ports such as Paradip, Dhamra, Haldia and Visakhapatnam, along with over 9,300 km of petroleum and product pipelines, have created an integrated energy network that strengthens national energy security while reducing logistic costs.
“Economic corridors are not limited to roads and ports alone. They also facilitate the flow of energy, data, finance and ideas,” the Union minister said, adding eastern India is increasingly attracting global investors and creating opportunities for enhanced energy partnerships between India’s eastern coast and Southeast Asia. Emphasising sustainability, Pradhan said Purvodaya is not just about economic growth but also green growth. He underlined that clean energy is the only viable pathway for the future and said the government is promoting green hydrogen, bio-fuels, low-carbon refining and clean petrochemicals to align development with climate goals.
Referring to recent initiatives, Pradhan said the collaboration between the Odisha government and the Global Financial Technology Network of Singapore has opened new avenues for young professionals. Calling for deeper deliberations, he urged stakeholders to focus on preparing the youth for future challenges, effectively utilising the region’s vast resources and increasing private sector participation in regional development.