Excise department launches ‘No Limit Air’ probe

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a massive fire erupted at No Limit Air restaurant-cum-hookah bar in Satya Vihar area here, the Excise department on Saturday said a joint inquiry is being conducted by superintendent of Excise, state flying squad and superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar, to ascertain if liquor was being served illegally to the customers there.

The department said it had earlier conducted raids at No Limit Air but had not found any evidence of liquor sales. “The restaurant-cum-hookah bar’s owner had produced the permission by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remain open for public till 4 am as it is located on National Highway-16,” said an Excise officer.

Its owner was cautioned to not attempt to sell liquor clandestinely to the customers. However, after receiving fresh allegations, a thorough inquiry has been launched, he added.

Sources said similar restaurants in the city have been found serving liquor to the customers without obtaining the licence from the department. During raids in the past, restaurants like Sky-Hi in Ghatikia, Shellicious and Samara Cafe in Patia were found to be serving alcohol to the customers sans licence. Cases were registered and violators arrested.