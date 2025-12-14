Group clash over illegal sand mining in Odisha's Balasore, four held

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Gilajodi village within Singla police limits of Balasore district late on Friday night after a violent group clash ensued between two groups due past enmity reportedly over illegal sand mining. Police have detained four persons for their alleged involvement in the clash.

As per some villagers, around eight miscreants reached the area in two separate cars late in the night at around 11 pm and allegedly blank fired on the road. Hearing the firing sound, they rushed the spot and found that a clash had ensued between the two groups allegedly over illegal sand mining.

When the villagers attempted to catch hold of the miscreants, most of them fled but the former managed to overpower around four of them and handed them to Singla police.

Singla IIC Suchendra Mahalik said on being informed, a police team reached the spot and detained the four miscreants for questioning. Meanwhile, the irate villagers accused the police of failing to maintain law and order in their locality.