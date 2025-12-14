Group clash over illegal sand mining in Odisha's Balasore, four held

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Gilajodi village within Singla police limits of Balasore district late on Friday night after a violent group clash ensued between two groups due past enmity reportedly over illegal sand mining. Police have detained four persons for their alleged involvement in the clash.
As per some villagers, around eight miscreants reached the area in two separate cars late in the night at around 11 pm and allegedly blank fired on the road. Hearing the firing sound, they rushed the spot and found that a clash had ensued between the two groups allegedly over illegal sand mining.
When the villagers attempted to catch hold of the miscreants, most of them fled but the former managed to overpower around four of them and handed them to Singla police.
Singla IIC Suchendra Mahalik said on being informed, a police team reached the spot and detained the four miscreants for questioning. Meanwhile, the irate villagers accused the police of failing to maintain law and order in their locality.
Villagers alleged that though a police team had been mobilised to keep watch on illegal sand mining in the Subarnarekha river, the cops had failed to bring the situation under control leading to such incidents.
The local residents further demanded that police and the district administration install CCTV cameras at the entry point of the river to check illegal sand mining.
A similar clash had occurred on November 28 when two groups attacked each other with deadly weapons reportedly over a dispute regarding illegal sand mining.
The incident had left one person critically injured. Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Villagers claimed the sand mafia had rampantly been carrying out illegal sand mining activities in the area in alleged nexus with police and mining officials, leading to loss to the tune of crores for the government.