Mahanadi dispute: BJD targets Odisha government on settlement plan

BARGARH: Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya on Saturday said both the Centre and the Central Water Commission have remained silent spectators as Mahanadi river water dispute remains unresolved.

Reacting to the state government’s recent announcement of exploring an ‘amicable settlement’, Acharya sought to know the terms of such a settlement. “Will the government withdraw from the tribunal? Will all political parties and Mahanadi protection organisations be taken into confidence before any decision is taken?” he questioned.

The BJD veteran asked whether Chhattisgarh would halt ongoing construction of barrages and anicuts on Mahanadi and its tributaries during the negotiation period.

“Under the pretext of irrigation, large volume of Mahanadi water is being diverted upstream without consulting with or informing the Odisha government, including for industrial use, leaving the lower reaches in the state dry and vulnerable,” he claimed.

He alleged that continuous construction of barrages and anicuts by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi and its tributaries without Odisha’s consent has drastically reduced downstream flow.