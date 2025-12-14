Mahanadi dispute: BJD targets Odisha government on settlement plan

BARGARH: Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya on Saturday said both the Centre and the Central Water Commission have remained silent spectators as Mahanadi river water dispute remains unresolved.
Reacting to the state government’s recent announcement of exploring an ‘amicable settlement’, Acharya sought to know the terms of such a settlement. “Will the government withdraw from the tribunal? Will all political parties and Mahanadi protection organisations be taken into confidence before any decision is taken?” he questioned.
The BJD veteran asked whether Chhattisgarh would halt ongoing construction of barrages and anicuts on Mahanadi and its tributaries during the negotiation period.
“Under the pretext of irrigation, large volume of Mahanadi water is being diverted upstream without consulting with or informing the Odisha government, including for industrial use, leaving the lower reaches in the state dry and vulnerable,” he claimed.
He alleged that continuous construction of barrages and anicuts by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi and its tributaries without Odisha’s consent has drastically reduced downstream flow.
“By controlling the river water at the upper reaches, Chhattisgarh has pushed Odisha towards a severe water crisis,” he said warning that the situation could eventually threaten Hirakud reservoir and the agriculture-dependent regions.
He questioned Odisha government’s approach and said Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has been pending for over seven years with little progress, even as crores of rupees are being spent from the state exchequer. “Will Odisha government move the tribunal to expedite day-to-day hearings which are currently stalled? How long should Odisha wait?” he asked.
Acharya alleged that despite repeated appeals by successive Odisha governments, neither Chhattisgarh nor the Centre has taken concrete steps to resolve the crisis. Since the same political party is in power at the Centre, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Acharya said people had expected a swift resolution. “Unfortunately, that hope is fading due to the lack of visible seriousness,” he said.