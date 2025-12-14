Minor among four held for murder of 40-year-old in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Police on Saturday arrested four persons including a juvenile for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man during a recent group clash over past enmity.

The deceased was identified as Duryodhan Mahakul. Police have arrested the accused Alok Kumar Sahu (25), Prasanta Jagadala (27), Jagan Sahu (22) besides detaining the juvenile in this connection. Boudh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) L Routray said the group clash had taken place at the Guduguda weekly market on Wednesday last over some past enmity.

During the clash, while Duryodhan died on the spot, another Ratan Mahakul (50) received critical injuries. On receiving information, police along with scientific team and sniffer dog reached the spot for investigation.

While Duryodhan’s body was sent for postmortem, Ratan was admitted to Sonepur DHH for treatment. During further probe, police came to know that around eight persons were involved in killing Duryodhan of which four were nabbed on the day.

“The accused have been produced in court and a manhunt has been launched to trace the other culprits,” said the SDPO.