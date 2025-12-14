NHRC seeks ATR on death of child due to medical negligence

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Odisha government to submit within four weeks an action taken report (ATR) on alleged medical negligence at the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri, which reportedly led to the death of a seven-year-old girl nearly six months ago.

The NHRC issued the direction while taking cognisance of a complaint seeking direction to the chief secretary to order a thorough inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, initiate action against those found guilty and award adequate compensation to the bereaved parents.

Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro filed the complaint which was placed before the NHRC on Friday. Acting on it, the commission directed that a copy of the complaint be forwarded to the principal secretary, department of Health and Family Welfare and called for an ATR to be submitted within four weeks. The matter will be taken up after four weeks.

According to the complaint, daughter of Lalit Patra, a resident of Sadar area in Malkangiri district, sustained a serious head injury while playing near her house on June 15 this year. She was rushed to the DHH for emergency treatment.

The complaint stated that the doctor on duty in the casualty department provided preliminary treatment and immediately informed the senior doctor for further and advanced medical intervention. However, the senior doctor reportedly failed to arrive on time despite repeated urgent calls. He reached the hospital nearly two hours later when the child’s condition had already deteriorated. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The two-hour delay in attending to the injured child amounted to clear negligence of duty on the part of the senior doctor, who is a government servant, Patro alleged.