Odisha Dy CM unveils ‘Niruddhista Nirabata’

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Niruddhista Nirabata’, a collection of articles of noted writer and columnist Rakesh Panda, was unveiled by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida here recently.

Published under the banner of Sadhana Chhapachhapi publications, the book contains more than 30 heart-warming articles, shedding light on many social problems hidden in the real life of a common man. The book is now available for online purchase on Amazon along with various book stores in the state.

Panda, who hail from Bandalo village in Cuttack district, said writing stories, essays, columns and poems was his passion and a reason for living. With literary journey of more than 17 years, Panda has written more than 800 essays, stories, columns and poems. Of these, about 400 articles have been published in various leading daily newspapers.