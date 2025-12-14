Odisha government institutes dashboard for road safety

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday reviewed the integrated road safety dashboard, which has been developed for strengthening coordinated and data-driven road safety governance in the state.

Developed by RBG Labs of IIT Madras, the centralised road safety dashboard will provide realtime data, analytics on road safety metrics, improve compliance and help enhance road safety. RBG Labs had earlier conceptualised the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), the national platform supporting data-led road safety interventions.

After the review of the dashboard’s structure, data integration and inter-departmental usability for effective monitoring of road safety initiatives, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee emphasised that the effectiveness of digital platforms depends on their adoption and regular use. “Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, offer significant opportunities to further strengthen road safety governance,” she said.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur said the unified dashboard integrates datasets currently spread across departments, enabling improved coordination, monitoring and review of road safety actions.

Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, technical consultant from IIT Madras for STA, said the dashboard has been designed with a human-centric and intuitive interface to ensure ease of use for officials and citizens. The dashboard will support systematic analysis of crash data, tracking of road safety interventions and structured review of outcomes, he added.