Odisha government plans development of two ITI clusters under PM-Setu at Rs 480 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-Setu) scheme, with an initial plan to revamp 10 industrial training institutes (ITIs) under the ‘hub and spoke’ model at an investment of around Rs 480 crore.

The ITIs will be developed as hubs with four periphery ITIs as spokes, creating a network where hubs will provide high-end infrastructure, innovation labs, training-of-trainers (ToT), incubation and other facilities, while the spokes will extend specialised and industry-aligned training, advanced digital learning and placement support to semi-urban and rural areas, ensuring wider access to quality and modern skill development.

A senior officer of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department told TNIE that ITIs in Barbil and Sambalpur will be the hubs and four such institutes each in their peripheries redeveloped as spokes. Around Rs 240 crore will be spent for the development of each of these ‘hub and spoke’ cluster with 50 per cent central share, 33 per cent contributed by the state and the rest supported by industries.

He added that under the scheme, the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bhubaneswar will also be strengthened as a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) and steps in this regard initiated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.