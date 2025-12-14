Odisha: LoP Naveen declines pay hike, wants it spent on the poor

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the state Assembly unanimously passed the bill to raise the salary and perks of members including Speaker, chief minister, deputy CMs, ministers and MLAs, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday refused to accept the hiked amount and urged the government to spend it on welfare of the poor people of the state instead.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen said, “I have been blessed by the love, affection and support of the people of Odisha for the past more than 25 years. I am highly indebted to the people of Odisha and their love towards me and my late father Biju Patnaik.”

Recalling his family’s decision in 2015 to donate their ancestral property ‘Anand Bhawan’ in Cuttack for public use, Naveen said, “In the same spirit, I would like to forgo the salary and allowances hiked for Leader of Opposition which the Odisha Legislative Assembly has recently passed. I would like to request you to utilise the same for the welfare of poor people of our state.”