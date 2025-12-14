Odisha man arrested for blackmailing woman, threatening to kill husband

CUTTACK: Cyber Crime police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of blackmailing a 40-year-old woman by threatening to not only make her intimate photos viral on social media but also kill her husband and children. The 27-year-old accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Das of Belgachhia under Baranga police station.

According to Cuttack police, the woman had lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station on December 1, 2024 alleging that she received phone calls from different numbers where an unknown person abused her with vulgar language and also sent WhatsApp messages seeking physical relationship.

She stated that the person sent her nude photo on WhatsApp and tried to force her to come to a hotel. He threatened to make the photos viral on social media and also paste them on the walls of her village, if she refused to come to the hotel.

However, the woman rushed to the Baranga police station and lodged a complaint following which the blackmailing stopped for some days.

But she again received a naked photo and took a WhatsApp video call wherein he threatened to kill her husband and children if she refused. Besides, he also allegedly demanded `3 lakh from her.

She then lodged a complaint in the Cyber Crime police station. Basing on the complaint, an investigation was carried out to establish the phone and the accused, who is a mason by profession, was apprehended. Two mobile phones have been seized from his possession. His involvement in other cases is under verification.