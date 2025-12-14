Orissa HC asks Centre to include opt-out option in APAAR

Justice Mishra noted the grievance that the consent form contained clauses under which personal information could be made available to other entities for “limited purposes and stakeholders, etc.”, without clarity. Deputy Solicitor General of India PK Parhi submitted that from all the communications, instructions and guidelines issued by the MoE, it was evident that creation of APAAR ID of the students is a voluntary initiative and parents can always opt out of the scheme. It was also argued that the model consent form permitted withdrawal of consent at a later stage.

However, Justice Mishra observed, “A careful reading of the different clauses of the consent form reveals that there is no option to refuse consent at the initial stage. Withdrawal of consent as per the last paragraph of the consent form cannot be treated as giving an effective right to the parent to protect his privacy because by such time the consent would already have been given.”

Emphasising that right to privacy is a fundamental right, Justice Mishra agreed with the petitioners that the model consent form was not worded strictly in consonance with the avowed objective of making the scheme voluntary.

Allowing the petition, he directed the authorities to consider amending the model consent form to include a clear opt-out/refusal clause, and pass necessary orders within two months.