Revolver found on 14-year-old student in classroom of Kendrapara school

KENDRAPARA: A 14-year-old student of a government high school in Kendrapara district was detained for possession of a country-made gun in the classroom on Saturday.

The student’s activities raised suspicion and a search led to a revolver in his pant pocket. Kudanagari police were immediately informed and the minor was detained.

The action was taken basing on the complaint of headmaster of Korua high school, Nrusingh Charan Mallick. Kudanagari IIC Arabinda Saran Mohanty said after receiving the complaint, police reached the spot and seized the revolver from the student.

“We also apprehended the juvenile under section 25 of Arms Act and section 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS. The juvenile offender was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Kendrapara. He was remanded in the Observation Home in Angul after his bail plea was rejected,” the IIC said.

He further added that an application will be filed in court to send the seized revolver to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis of the weapon.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked panic among other students and teachers as to how the juvenile managed to bring the weapon to school. Police said they are questioning his parents, neighbours and others to ascertain how he got the revolver. The minor had apparently used the firearm to intimidate a teacher of the school.