Skeletal remains of Chandaka’s famous tusker Ramu to be exhibited at Godibari

BHUBANESWAR: Ramu, the famous elephant of Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary, which died due to suspected electrocution last year, will be resurrected and preserved as an exhibit at Godibari in Chandaka wildlife division.

The skeletal remains of the tusker buried in Bharatpur forest was excavated on Saturday. “We are hopeful of completing the process of skeleton preservation and fixation within next two months after which steps will be initiated for its display at Godibari,” Chandaka DFO Binod Acharya said.

A group of forest staff and experts led by zoology professor from Centurion University Prof Siba Prasad Parida, professor of forensic medicine and toxicology at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh and Snake Helpline general secretary Subhendu Mallik carried out the excavation and recovered all the bones including two tusks weighing about 6 kg.