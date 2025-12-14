Subhadra beneficiaries set for auto-inclusion in Odisha's pension schemes

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to the beneficiaries who have to exit the Subhadra scheme after becoming eligible for old-age pension, the Odisha government has allowed their auto-inclusion in the pension schemes once they cross 60 years of age.

At a high-level meeting, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has approved the auto-inclusion of beneficiaries. Accordingly, the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has been asked to ensure auto-migration facility from one scheme to another in the common state pension portal. This direction came more than two months after deputy chief minister Pravati Parida made it clear that the ex-beneficiaries of Subhadra who have been excluded from the scheme after crossing the age of 60 years will be provided the financial assistance till they get the old age pension. As many as 93,792 women, who crossed 60 years as on March 31, have been excluded from Subhadra scheme after they received two installments of Rs 5,000 each in the first year of the scheme.

Officials said the decision for auto-inclusion of ex-beneficiaries of Subhadra in pension scheme will help them immensely as they will not have to wait for their turn, given the huge backlog of old age pension applications at the district-level. Although Parida, also the minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) department, which is implementing Subhadra scheme, had earlier declared that the phased out beneficiaries would be included in the old-age pension schemes, there was no clarity whether or how many of them have been included.