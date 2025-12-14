ZSI scientists find ‘Kalinga rock gecko’ in Kandhamal

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh addition to India’s reptile heterogeneity, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists have found a new species of gecko within the genus Hemidactylus in Odisha’s Eastern Ghats.

The new species of the large-bodied, rock-dwelling gecko identified as ‘Hemidactylus kalinga’ or ‘Kalinga rock gecko’ derives its name from Kalinga Ghati - the Eastern Ghats hill range in the Kandhamal district of the state, where the species is primarily found. Besides, the present known distribution range of the species is within the historical ‘Kalinga kingdom’ comprising present-day south Odisha.

Scientists describe the new species as the second endemic Hemidactylus from Odisha after Hemidactylus paucifasciatus, and the fourth endemic reptile from the state. It has also been categorised as a sister species of Hemidactylus sushilduttai and Hemidactylus kangerensis in the Hemidactylus prashadi clade - the most diverse group of geckos represented by 23 different species across India.

ZSI scientist Pratyush Mohapatra who first collected the specimen of the species from Kalinga Ghati in May 2016 said Hemidactylus kalinga is endemic to the eastern highlands bio-geographic province of the Deccan Peninsula biogeographic zone and has been recorded from the forest tracts in the northern Eastern Ghats range of Odisha. Scientists said the new species from the Eastern Ghats clade of large-bodied, tuberculated Hemidactylus can be readily diagnosed morphologically from its sister species - Hemidactylus sushilduttai and Hemidactylus kangerensis.