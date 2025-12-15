18-yr-old boy found dead inside hostel washroom in Odisha's Korei

JAJPUR: A first-year student of Government Polytechnic at Ragadi in Korei was found hanging in the hostel washroom on Sunday.

Police said the deceased, an 18-year-old, was a resident of Kesudurapal in Keonjhar district. He was studying Meteorology engineering at the institution and stayed in the hostel. Sources said some hostel boarders found the door of the washroom locked from the inside for a long time, following which they suspected foul play and informed the matter to the college authorities.

Soon after, some staff broke open the washroom door and found the boy hanging from the ceiling. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death. Further probe is on,”said Korei IIC RK Tripathy.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)