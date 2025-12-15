BJD workers attacked, BJP MLA’s supporters blamed

JAJPUR: At least 15 supporters of former Dharmasala MLA and Biju Janata Dal leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray were injured, five of them critically, after they came under attack by a rival group near Panturi under Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district here on Sunday.
The BJD alleged that the attackers were supporters of Dharmasala legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The incident took place while around 30 BJD workers, all supporters of Balabantray, were holding a meeting at a farm house near Panturi village.
Just then, around 50 persons allegedly barged into the farm house and started attacking the BJD workers without any provocation, leaving 15 injured. The mob also reportedly vandalised around 20 vehicles parked on the premises of the farm house.
On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to Dharmasala community health centre from where five were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.
When Balabantray found out about the incident, he reached the hospital to take stock of the health condition of the injured. Terming the attack as politically motivated, Balabantray said it was a result of long-standing political rivalry. “This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Similar incidents have occurred after the past Assembly elections,” he added.
The BJD leaders further added that he has lodged a police complaint in this connection. “However, we have lost faith in Jajpur police as we know justice will not be served to us,” he said further adding, he will take up the matter with the DGP.
Meanwhile, a supporter of Dharmasala MLA Sahoo lodged a counter complaint with police alleging he was attacked by Balabantray’s supporters while he was going in his car.
Jenapur police said two separate complaints have been registered in this connection. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. However, no one has so far been arrested,” said Jenapur IIC Nirupama Jena.
A similar incident had occurred in April when Balabantray was attacked and his car vandalised allegedly by some supporters of Sahoo while he was on way to attend a religious ceremony at Aruha village.
Meanwhile, BJD leaders in Bhubaneswar staged dharna late in the evening near the Commissionerate Police headquarters alleging inaction by Jajpur police. Several senior leaders who participated in the dharna, said they will continue their protest till action is taken.