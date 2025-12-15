BJD workers attacked, BJP MLA’s supporters blamed

JAJPUR: At least 15 supporters of former Dharmasala MLA and Biju Janata Dal leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray were injured, five of them critically, after they came under attack by a rival group near Panturi under Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district here on Sunday.

The BJD alleged that the attackers were supporters of Dharmasala legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The incident took place while around 30 BJD workers, all supporters of Balabantray, were holding a meeting at a farm house near Panturi village.

Just then, around 50 persons allegedly barged into the farm house and started attacking the BJD workers without any provocation, leaving 15 injured. The mob also reportedly vandalised around 20 vehicles parked on the premises of the farm house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to Dharmasala community health centre from where five were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

When Balabantray found out about the incident, he reached the hospital to take stock of the health condition of the injured. Terming the attack as politically motivated, Balabantray said it was a result of long-standing political rivalry. “This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Similar incidents have occurred after the past Assembly elections,” he added.