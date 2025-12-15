Leaders free to join BJP: Bhakta on Moquim's letter to Sonia Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Mohammed Moquim’s letter to Sonia Gandhi holding him, national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi responsible for dwindling fortunes of the party, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday said he was free to quit and join the BJP.

Reacting to Moquim’s letter, Das said no one can question the leadership of Kharge and Rahul. Former Congress president Rahul has worked hard to revive the party across the country for which it has 99 MPs today. “Raising questions on his leadership cannot be tolerated. Similarly, Kharge has set an example before the Congress leaders with his hard work and even younger leaders cannot match his enthusiasm,” Das said.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary committee of the OPCC has submitted a report to the AICC on the situation after Moquim’s letter to Sonia Gandhi was made public. Sources said the OPCC president is likely to meet the party president and other senior leaders at New Delhi before returning to Bhubaneswar on Monday. Disciplinary action against Moquim is likely next week, they said.