Meghnad Pacheri leak: ASI urged to carry out permanent conservation at Puri Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific assessment of recurring water seepage on the Meghnad Pacheri (outer wall) of the temple and to implement permanent conservation measures.
In a letter to superintending archaeologist of the ASI’s Puri Circle BB Garnayak, chief administrator of the SJTA Arabinda Padhee flagged the recurrence of seepage over the past two days. He noted that fresh seepage had been observed at a location on the eastern side of the Meghnad Pacheri of the Shree Jagannath temple, accompanied by moss growth, indicating persistent moisture ingress.
Calling the development a matter of concern, Padhee said that given the antiquity and sacred significance of the structure, repeated seepage poses a potential risk to the long-term structural health of the wall and warrants urgent scientific attention.
Water seepage had earlier been detected at several points on the Meghnad Pacheri in November 2024. At the time, the issue was taken up by the SJTA with the ASI, following which repair works were carried out by SJTA engineers at the identified locations under the technical guidance of the ASI team. The SJTA had also requested the ASI to undertake a detailed scientific survey of the structure and implement comprehensive repair and conservation measures.
Following the latest recurrence, the SJTA has again urged the ASI to carry out a thorough scientific investigation, including structural and material diagnostics, to identify the root cause of the seepage and implement permanent conservation solutions in accordance with established protocols.
Padhee further requested that, meanwhile necessary temporary repair works be undertaken under the technical guidance and supervision of the ASI’s Puri Circle to prevent any immediate damage to the structure.