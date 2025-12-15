Meghnad Pacheri leak: ASI urged to carry out permanent conservation at Puri Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific assessment of recurring water seepage on the Meghnad Pacheri (outer wall) of the temple and to implement permanent conservation measures.

In a letter to superintending archaeologist of the ASI’s Puri Circle BB Garnayak, chief administrator of the SJTA Arabinda Padhee flagged the recurrence of seepage over the past two days. He noted that fresh seepage had been observed at a location on the eastern side of the Meghnad Pacheri of the Shree Jagannath temple, accompanied by moss growth, indicating persistent moisture ingress.

Calling the development a matter of concern, Padhee said that given the antiquity and sacred significance of the structure, repeated seepage poses a potential risk to the long-term structural health of the wall and warrants urgent scientific attention.