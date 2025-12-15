Natural farming of indigenous paddy gets better yield, patronage in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Indigenous aromatic and non-aromatic paddy cultivated with natural farming methods is showing moderate yields compared to modern farming in Sundargarh district. The ongoing crop cutting experiment has brought to fore the interesting new trend.

Paddy farmers associated with natural farming stand to get more financial benefits due to high market price and demand for indigenous aromatic and non-aromatic paddy varieties.

In 2025-26 kharif crop season, around 8,300 hectares (ha) in Sundargarh were covered under the ‘Promotion of Indigenous Aromatic and Non-Aromatic Paddy with Export Potential/ Local Market’ scheme. The scheme aims to revitalise traditional rice varieties, enhance market value and improve farmer livelihoods with emphasis to tap export potential. It also seeks to cater to the local market demand.

Under the scheme in Sundargarh, about 70 per cent of 8,300 hectare has been covered with indigenous non-basmati aromatic paddy varieties of Gitanjali, Ketaki Joha, Badshah Bhog and Sugandha. The remaining 30 per cent area has been cultivated with the non-aromatic variety of Kala Champa.

The average paddy yield under the modern farming method using chemical inputs is 36 quintal per hectare in Sundargarh, sources in Agriculture department said. As per ongoing crop cutting experiment results, per hectare yield with natural farming under the scheme is between 24 quintal and 28 quintal.

In some pockets of the Bonai sub-division including Bonai and Gurundia blocks, the yield has shown up to 28 quintals, while in other pockets such as Tangarpali and Lefripada blocks, it stands at 24-25 quintal.